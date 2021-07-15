Time for new slogan ‘hum do, hamare ek’: Rajasthan Minister

Calling the country’s increasing population a matter of concern, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday said the time has come to propose a one-child policy with the slogan, “hum do, hamare ek (we two, our one child).”

Rajasthan Youth Congress president and MLA Ganesh Ghogra also said there is a need for a law for population control. “A population control law should be brought by the Centre. The state, too, has a stake here; the state is also ready…the state will also do (take measures in this direction),” Ghogra told reporters.

Sharma and Ghogra are possibly the first senior Congress leaders of late to advocate population control measures — an issue taken by top BJP leaders in several states since the Uttar Pradesh government unveiled a proposed draft Bill on population control.

“Increasing population is a matter of concern for our country — be it vaccination during the pandemic or development, population has an adverse effect on everything,” Sharma told reporters. “The time has come when the country will have to think about how to control the population so that the next generation gets better education, health and better living standard.”

He said: “I have said this on many platforms that there was a time when it was said that ‘hum do, hamare do’. (But) that was 30-40 years ago. Now, the time has come for the slogan ‘hum do, hamare ek’ in the country.”

Later, asked whether he proposes population control laws across the country, Sharma told The Indian Express: “There is a need for a discussion on the issue across party lines before deciding about any legislation.”

Lauding Sharma’s statement, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly, BJP’s Rajendra Rathore, saidthe Rajasthan government should pass the one child policy and the opposition will support it.