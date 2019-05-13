Timber smuggler called ‘Telangana’s Veerappan’ arrested after 20 years

An elusive timber smuggler, who operated with his gang with impunity in the forests of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and evaded police and the forest department for nearly two decades, has been finally arrested in Telangana.

Yedla Srinivas alias Srinu, who earned the nickname “Telangana’s Veerappan”, was arrested after police in Peddapalli district’s Ramagundam laid a trap – the first major crackdown on a timber smuggler after the Telangana government took a serious view of rampant tree-felling in the state.

Officials said that for the past 20 years, Srinu felled trees in reserve forests and was active in teak wood smuggling, devastating vast forest tracts in Mancherial, Manthani and Chennur areas in Telangana. He also targeted forests in Andhra, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

A Forest Department official said, “The government took a very serious view of the rampant tree-felling in the state and directed police and forest officials to take stringent action, even if they flaunt political backing.”

“We arrested Yeddla Srinu and two of his main associates, and invoked the Preventive Detention Act ,” Ramagundem Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana said.

With at least 20 cases against him in Telangana alone, Srinu had evaded police and forest officials due to his cunning. For instance, he often hired bullock carts to transport the wood which were often not checked by officials. Srinu also created an environment of fear among farmers and cattlegrazers and shepherds, who would not report tree-felling. Police are still assessing how much money Srinu was able to amass over the years.

“During elections he used to distribute money in the villages on behalf of a candidate or political party he was supporting,’’ Satyanarayana said.

A forest official said, “. He colluded with several saw mill owners in Telangana and Andhra and used to supply forest teak wood to them.”

Police are now booking sawmill owners who were hand-in-glove with Srinu.