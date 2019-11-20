Till govt formation, Maharashtra insurance scheme to disburse CM’s relief fund

Until the government is formed in Maharashtra, the state insurance scheme Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana department is set to be the nodal authority for approvals to disburse monetary aide under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for medical treatment of economically poor patients.

Over the last few days, poor patients visiting the CMRF office in Mantralaya have found that their applications are not getting processed in the absence of a CM, as well as officials who earlier processed these claims. President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12, and since then, the CM has vacated his office, along with secretaries to the CMO.

The CMRF was started in 2014 by former CM Devendra Fadnavis for seven diseases, including cancer, liver transplants and cardiac procedures. State officials said that maximum applications come for heart-related surgeries. The medical assistance provided ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh.

With no CM in office, chief secretary Ajoy Mehta has directed officials running the state-run insurance scheme to take over CMRF applications. “It is a temporary transfer as of now,” an official said.

A GR to this effect is yet to come. State government officials said the transfer will ensure that unnecessary applications of patients who are already eligible for free treatment under the government insurance scheme will be filtered out.

“Those who can be either admitted in charitable hospitals where beds are available, or admitted under hospitals empanelled with the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Yojana, will be referred to a hospital. Their treatment will be free-of-cost. Those who are not covered under any scheme will be given CMRF assistance,” an official said.