TikTok suspends accounts of trio who posted video on Jharkhand mob attack

In what could be the first for the platform in India, video-sharing app TikTok has taken down the accounts of three users after their video on the attack on Tabrez Ansari by a mob in Jharkhand stirred up a controversy.

Shiv Sena’s IT cell chief Ramesh Solanki had filed a complaint regarding the videos with Mumbai Police on Sunday.

Ansari was assaulted in Jharkhand’s Seraikela Kharswan district on June 18 by a mob which, according to a video widely shared on social media, allegedly demanded that he say “Jai Shri Ram, Jai Hanuman”. He succumbed to injuries four days later.

The three whose accounts were suspended had verified accounts – collectively, they had millions of followers for videos that often showcased them lip-syncing with a group called “Team 07”.

“TikTok has zero tolerance for content that incites violence against other users or any content that violates its Community Guidelines,” a company spokesperson said. “In line with this, the video in question, which has violated our Community Guidelines, is no longer available on TikTok. Such irresponsible acts will not be tolerated on our platform, hence we have suspended three user accounts and are cooperating with law enforcement agencies.”