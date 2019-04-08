TikTok ban: SC says will look into plea against Madras HC’s order

The Supreme Court Monday said it will look into plea challenging the Madras High Court’s order asking the central government to ban mobile app TikTok. An urgent hearing was sought into the matter to which the top court said it will decide on the case’s listing.

On April 3, the Madras High Court issued an interim direction to the Centre asking it to ban downloading of mobile app TikTok, observing that pornography and other inappropriate content were being made available through it. The court also sought to prohibit media from airing TikTok videos.

Nearly two months ago, Tamil Nadu Information Technology minister M Manikandan said the state government will ask the Centre for its help to ban TikTok.

TikTok is a China-made mobile application with more that 104 million users in India.

The Madras High Court had observed that countries like Indonesia and Bangladesh have already banned the app in their countries and the United States has passed ‘Children Online Privacy Act’ to prevent children from cyber crimes. The court urged that a similar action was necessary in India too, to curb the growing rate of cybercrime in the country.

Stating that suicide games like ‘Blue Whale’ was “responsible for suicide of many youngsters in our country,” the court blamed officials concerned for not having learnt a lesson.