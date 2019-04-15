SC refuses to stay ban on TikTok app, says matter already before Madras HC

Toggle Menu
Referring to the Madras HC order, the apex court said that it is an interim order and the case is already listed before the court for a hearing tomorrow.

The court will again hear the matter on April 22. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court Monday refused to stay the Madras High Court order directing the Centre to ban the ‘TikTok’ app over concerns about access to pornographic content through it. Referring to the Madras High Court order, the apex court said that it is an interim order and the case is already listed before the court for a hearing on April 16.

The court further said that it will hear the matter next on April 22.

Earlier, on April 3, the Madras High Court issued an interim direction to the Centre asking it to ban downloading of mobile app TikTok, observing that pornography and other inappropriate content were being made available through it. The court also sought to prohibit media from airing TikTok videos.

It directed the media not to telecast video clips made with TikTok. The app allows users to create short videos and then share them.

The high court had passed the interim order on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition which sought to ban Tik Tok app on the ground that it allegedly contained contents that “degraded culture and encouraged pornography”.

Court had also observed that countries like Indonesia and Bangladesh have already banned the app in their countries and the United States has passed ‘Children Online Privacy Act’ to prevent children from cyber crimes.

