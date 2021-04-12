Tika Utsav beginning of another major war against corona: PM

India on Day 1 of the ‘Tika Utsav’ administered 27.69 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine till Sunday evening, the Health Ministry said, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the drive the “beginning of another major war against corona”.

The special vaccination drive was launched after Modi had said last week that over the four-day festival – from April 11, which is the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, to April 14, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar – the country will try to achieve maximum vaccination coverage for the priority groups.

On Sunday, before the launch of the vaccination drive, Modi, said, “This festival is, in a way, the beginning of another major war against corona.”

The PM said that as part of the war against the virus, the country must keep four important issues in mind – “Each One-Vaccinate One, that is, help those who are less educated and elderly, who cannot go and get vaccinated themselves. Each One-Treat One, that is, help people who do not have the means or do not know about the facilities available for vaccination. Each One- Save One, that is, emphasis should be that I should wear a mask and in this way I save myself and save the lives of others also.

“The fourth important thing is that in the event of someone contracting corona, the people of the society should lead in the creation of micro-containment zones. Family members and people of the society should create a ‘micro-containment zone’ wherever a Corona positive case has been reported,” Modi said.

In his message, the PM reiterated that in densely populated country like India, micro-containment zones is also an important way to fight corona. “In the event of detection of a single positive case, it is very important for all of us to be alert and to test the rest of the people. At the same time, the society and the administration have to make every effort to get the vaccine administered to the eligible people. We have to ensure that not a single vaccine is lost.”