Maharashtra: Tigress poached inside Tadoba-Andhari Reserve

A sub-adult tigress was found poached in the core area of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) near Palasgaon village on Saturday. “The Tigress, less than two years of age was found dead, stuck in a snare possibly laid to catch herbivores,” TATR Field Director N R Pravin said.

The tigress was possibly stuck there for two days ago.

When asked if that showed lack of protection right inside the core area, Pravin said, “Actually, we still have three villages left inside the core area, which are yet to be rehabilitated. The area is engaged in agricultural activities. We cannot keep tabs on their activities all the time.” “We are investigating further,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a suspected tiger attack on Friday left a villager dead near Pasodi village in the Kothari range of Central Chanda forest division in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district.

“Nandkishor Bobade, 45, had gone to collect mahua flowers on Friday but did not return till night. Today his body was found inside the forest. We suspect he was killed by a tiger since there is known tiger movement in the area,” Chandrapur Chief Conservator of Forest, Rama Rao told The Indian Express.

If killed by the Tiger, this would be the fourth such incident in Chandrapur district in less than a month.