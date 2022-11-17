scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Corbett tigress enters nearby market, dies after forest officials fire

According to a press release, the big cat entered the Marchula Bazaar area of Corbett Tiger Reserve at around 9 pm on Monday night.

Corbett Director Dheeraj Pandey said the tigress was spotted in a populated area in Marchula Bazar twice or thrice over the past few days. (Screengrab from Express video)

A tigress died of bullet injuries after being shot allegedly by forest department officials when she strayed from Uttarakhand’s Corbett Tiger Reserve and wandered into a nearby market, as per the officials.

In a bid to capture the tigress, officials from the Forest Department initially fired 9 rounds in the air. When the tigress, believed to be around 10 years old, grew more hostile and aggressive, an official fired an additional two rounds aimed at the ground. The shrapnel from one of the bullets wounded the tigress on its right thigh.

The feline was taken to Dhela rescue centre, where she passed away. A postmortem conducted the next day found that the animal died due to excessive bleeding and injuries to the liver.

The tigress had been spotted in the populated market area a few times over the last few days, Corbett Director Dheeraj Pandey said.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 02:30:02 pm
