Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Tight security arrangements in place for PM Modi’s visit to Odisha

Tight security arrangements in place for PM Modi’s visit to Odisha

Home Secretary Asit Tripathy, who attended the review meeting, said arrangements had been made for deployment of adequate security personnel during Modi's visit to the state.

By: PTI | Bhubaneswar | Published: May 23, 2018 3:35:28 pm
PM's visit to Odisha PM Narendra Modi. Express Photo By Amit Mehra
Top News

Tight security arrangements are in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Odisha on May 26 to mark completion of four years of his government, officials said.

Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at the historic Baliyatra ground to Cuttack. Preparations for the visit of Modi were reviewed at a high-level meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A P Padhi on Tuesday, they said.

After the review meeting, Padhi told reporters that the prime minister was scheduled to arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here around 3.30 pm on May 26 and then fly to Cuttack by helicopter. Modi will leave for Delhi from Bhubaneswar after addressing the public meeting at Baliyatra, he said.

Home Secretary Asit Tripathy, who attended the review meeting, said arrangements had been made for deployment of adequate security personnel during Modi’s visit to the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now