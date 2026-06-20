Tigers, gaurs, wild dogs: Inside Madhya Pradesh’s wildlife swap plan with Andhra

Proposal marks latest step in Madhya Pradesh’s growing role as source population for large carnivore conservation programmes across India

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Jun 20, 2026 10:53 AM IST
madhya pradesh wildlife exchange, andhra pradesh tiger translocation, mohan yadav wildlife initiatives, dhole sightings mp, Asiatic wild dog conservation, indian gaur relocation, bandhavgarh tiger reserve, kanha wild buffalo assam, ratapani tiger reserve dhole, cheetah expansion madhi Pradesh, kheoni wildlife sanctuary, wildlife translocation projects india, Madhya Pradesh wildlife swap plan with AndhraOfficials have not yet disclosed how many tigers Andhra Pradesh has sought, the reserves from which the animals may be sourced, or the timeline for the transfer.
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Madhya Pradesh may soon send tigers and gaurs to Andhra Pradesh under an inter-state wildlife exchange programme, with the southern state expected to provide wild dogs and other species in return, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced during a review meeting of the Forest Department.

The proposal marks the latest step in Madhya Pradesh’s growing role as a source population for large carnivore conservation programmes across India. Officials said Andhra Pradesh has approached the state seeking tigers and gaurs, and the Chief Minister directed the Forest Department to initiate the process.

The move comes as Madhya Pradesh continues to hold the country’s largest tiger population and has increasingly emerged as a donor state for wildlife translocation projects. In recent months, the state has approved the relocation of tigers to Rajasthan, Odisha and Chhattisgarh to strengthen tiger populations in reserves with lower densities. Earlier this year, a tigress from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve was shifted to Rajasthan’s Mukundra Tiger Reserve as part of a population management exercise.

Officials have not yet disclosed how many tigers Andhra Pradesh has sought, the reserves from which the animals may be sourced, or the timeline for the transfer.

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At the meeting, Yadav said the “state should move ahead with providing tigers and gaurs to Andhra Pradesh while exploring the possibility of bringing wild dogs and other wildlife species from the state”.

CM’s wildlife initiatives

Since taking office, Chief Minister Yadav has announced or backed a series of wildlife translocation and species restoration initiatives in Madhya Pradesh.

The state has begun bringing wild buffalo from Assam to Kanha Tiger Reserve, where the species had disappeared decades ago. The ongoing cheetah programme, which started with animals brought from Namibia and South Africa, is also being expanded, with officials planning to release cheetahs in Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary and develop Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve as the third cheetah site. Yadav said Madhya Pradesh would also seek to obtain the Great Indian Bustards from Rajasthan for release in Ghatigaon and Gandhi Sagar.

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Asiatic wild dog

The dhole (Cuon alpinus), also known as the Asiatic wild dog, has long been present in Madhya Pradesh’s central Indian forests, particularly in Kanha, Bandhavgarh and Pench tiger reserves. Classified as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the species survives in fragmented populations across South and Southeast Asia. In recent years, forest officials in Madhya Pradesh have recorded a series of notable sightings outside the species’ better-known strongholds. In December 2025, two dholes were officially documented for the first time in Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary in Dewas district, a region where the species had not previously been recorded. A month later, camera traps captured a dhole in Ratapani Tiger Reserve near Bhopal, marking the reserve’s first confirmed record of the species.

Forest officials said the sightings were significant because the dholes require healthy prey populations and large connected forest habitats. In May 2025, a pack of more than 20 dholes was also reported from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after a gap of nearly two years.

 

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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