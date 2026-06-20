Tigers, gaurs, wild dogs: Inside Madhya Pradesh’s wildlife swap plan with Andhra

Officials have not yet disclosed how many tigers Andhra Pradesh has sought, the reserves from which the animals may be sourced, or the timeline for the transfer.

Madhya Pradesh may soon send tigers and gaurs to Andhra Pradesh under an inter-state wildlife exchange programme, with the southern state expected to provide wild dogs and other species in return, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced during a review meeting of the Forest Department.

The proposal marks the latest step in Madhya Pradesh’s growing role as a source population for large carnivore conservation programmes across India. Officials said Andhra Pradesh has approached the state seeking tigers and gaurs, and the Chief Minister directed the Forest Department to initiate the process.

The move comes as Madhya Pradesh continues to hold the country’s largest tiger population and has increasingly emerged as a donor state for wildlife translocation projects. In recent months, the state has approved the relocation of tigers to Rajasthan, Odisha and Chhattisgarh to strengthen tiger populations in reserves with lower densities. Earlier this year, a tigress from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve was shifted to Rajasthan’s Mukundra Tiger Reserve as part of a population management exercise.