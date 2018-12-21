Tiger zinda hai, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may have lost power but not spunk. “Tiger abhi zinda hai,’’ he said while assuring voters from his Assembly constituency of Budhni that it was not all over for the BJP.

“As long as I am there, you need not worry. Mai hun na, tiger abhi zinda hai,” he said in his last speech in the Chief Minister’s house on Wednesday.

When someone said that it may take five years (for him to return to the CM house), Chouhan said it could happen before that. The comment drew sharp reactions from the Congress, with a leader accusing the BJP of thinking about toppling the Congress government.

The next Assembly session will begin on January 7, when newly elected legislators will take oath. Governor Anandiben Patel will address the House on January 8. The announcements followed a meeting of Chief Minister Kamal Nath with the governor on Thursday.

Nath told reporters that MLAs elected for the first time are unlikely to find place when he expands his ministry.