WATCH: Tiger suspends traffic movement on NH-44 in Madhya Pradesh

Traffic movement on a stretch of the National Highway 44 (NH-44) that passes through the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh came to a halt Monday night after a tiger was spotted sitting on the road by commuters.

There were a few vehicles on either side of the spot where the big cat sat. The tiger made several attempts to climb over the barrier but could not. The videos of the incident were shot by the people passing by and forest department employees.

This is how sometime human infra creates problem for wildlife. Here a #tiger struggling to cross one such. Pench authorities were able to guide him back to #forest safely though. Just one example. pic.twitter.com/pUoM0UuXv3 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 14, 2020

Field director, Pench Tiger Reserve, Vikram Parihar told The Indian Express that the stray tiger was eventually guided into the forest by the Forest officials.

