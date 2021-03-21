scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 20, 2021
Tiger Surya kills another cub of tigress T1

The tiger T9, popularly known as Surya, had killed and eaten a 6-7 year old cub of tigress T1 last week. The tigress had three cubs. On Saturday, her second cub was also found killed and eaten.

By: Express News Service | Nagpur |
Updated: March 21, 2021 2:11:45 am
Tiger SuryaThe cannibal dominant male of Umred-Paoni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary has killed yet another cub of a tigress, with whom it is now mating(Representational)

THE cannibal dominant male of Umred-Paoni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary has killed yet another cub of a tigress, with whom it is now mating.

A press note issued by Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) Field Director Ravikiran Govekar said, “A 6-7 months old male tiger cub was found dead in… Karhandla beat in Umred Paoni Karhandla sanctuary on Saturday evening. The upper body portion was found to have been eaten.

It is confirmed to be another cub of tigress T1. The tigress T1 has been seen with T9 male since last few days in nearby areas. It is suspected to be a case of infighting/infanticide” ENS

