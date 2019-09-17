Tiger sighted in Maharashtra CM Fadnavis’ adopted village

A TIGER has recently been sighted near Phetri village in Nagpur district, which is the adopted village of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, about 8 km from the city’s outskirts.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar confirmed the sighting. “A full-grown tiger has been seen near Phetri village, about 8km from Katol Naka (octroi post). It appears to be a transient tiger. So, we are keeping a watch,” he said.

“There are about seven villages in the vicinity. People have been warned not to venture out in the night without taking proper precaution,” Kakodkar added.