Tiger sighted in Maharashtra CM Fadnavis’ adopted village

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar confirmed the sighting.

"There are about seven villages in the vicinity. People have been warned not to venture out in the night without taking proper precaution," Kakodkar added.

A TIGER has recently been sighted near Phetri village in Nagpur district, which is the adopted village of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, about 8 km from the city’s outskirts.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar confirmed the sighting. “A full-grown tiger has been seen near Phetri village, about 8km from Katol Naka (octroi post). It appears to be a transient tiger. So, we are keeping a watch,” he said.

“There are about seven villages in the vicinity. People have been warned not to venture out in the night without taking proper precaution,” Kakodkar added.

