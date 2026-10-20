Tiger Shroff shooting: Attack reconstructed, Lawrence Bishnoi link, Kota arrests

Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt in the targeted BMW car firing, but his driver Firdous Ibrahim Baloch and a bystander, fan Umesh Chauhan, sustained injuries and were rushed to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.
Scroll down for more information about the attack and to relive the entire incident in a special reconstruction graphic.
The high-profile shooting incident – which took place barely 100 metres from the Juhu Police Station – was caught on mobile phone videos by bystanders, with the dramatic Tiger Shroff attack video quickly going viral across social media.
3 arrested in from Kota in Tiger Shroff shooting
The footage showed three assailants linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang – including suspect Anil Pandit’s network – approaching Tiger Shroff’s car and opening fire while the actor was still inside the vehicle.
How the attack unfolded: A graphic
Explained
The Tiger Shroff shooting, step by step
From a recce a week earlier to an arrest on a train in Kota. Read on, then tap Next for the getaway, the police chase and the claimed gang link.
Part 1 of 3
Recce
October 11
They came a week earlier
CCTV footage and call records show the three men hung around the ground on October 11. Police suspect they came to attack Shroff then, but he skipped football that Sunday.
Sun
11
October
Shroff didn’t come
one week later
Sun
18
October
The attack
Shroff’s routine: football at Pushpa Narsee ground, every Sunday, 5 pm to 7 pm
October 18, from 4.30 pm
Watching the gate
The three returned and kept checking whether Shroff was inside. Police suspect others may also have been keeping watch on his movements to alert them.
4.30 pm
Arrive; keep walking up to the gate to look inside
About 7 pm
Shroff leaves the ground
About 2½ hours of watching the gate
Attack
October 18, about 7 pm
Five rounds
Players inside the ground first mistook the shots for firecrackers. Police believe the aim was to kill Shroff and his driver.
View:
Pushpa Narsee ground
GATE
BMW
Gun jams
Rounds
Shroff’s carGunmenRider and motorcycle
7 pmShroff’s car leaves the gate and turns left
Seconds laterTwo gunmen open fire, from the front and the left side
Five roundsThen one gun jams
The escapeThe gunmen flee on the waiting motorcycle
AfterwardsShroff takes the wheel and drives his injured driver to the police station
Animated 3D reconstruction based on the FIR and police accounts. The street layout, distances and positions are approximate and not to scale.
The wounded
Three people hurt
The driver was shot in the hand. A vlogger who was filming the actor is in intensive care. Shroff moved into the driver’s seat and drove himself and his driver to the police station.
Firdous Ibrahim Baloch, 48
Driver, with the family 28 years
Shot in the left wrist, bullet lodged in forearm; fractured right ring finger
Umesh Chauhan
Bystander, a vlogger filming the actor
In intensive care with a bullet injury
Tiger Shroff
Actor
Minor abrasions; the FIR records injuries to his chest and right hand
Baloch, the driver, described the three men to police. His descriptions are recorded in the FIR, which was registered on his complaint.
Shooter
White floral shirt, black trousers, white shoes
Shooter
Light-blue full-sleeved shirt, black trousers, white shoes
Rider
Chocolate T-shirt with white stripe, grey trousers
Part 2 of 3
Getaway
Sunday night
Across three states
The three kept their phones off and kept changing their mode of transport, police said, to throw pursuers off their trail.
Juhu
Motorcycle, three on one bike
Sunday, about 7 pm
Andheri station
Local train
Avoided long-distance trains out of Mumbai
Borivali
Cab, booked via an aggregator
Phone switched on, briefly
Surat, Gujarat
Waited at bus stand, then train
No bus came; boarded the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express
Kota, Rajasthan
Arrested on the train, Monday 10.30 am
Jaipur → Delhi → Nepal
The plan, according to Kota police
Hunt
Sunday night
The one phone call
The slip that gave them away: a single call to a cab driver.
OFF
Moving from place to place
ON
Books a cab to Surat outside Borivali station
CALL
Cab doesn’t turn up; calls the driver with directions
OFF
Switched off again, but police now have the cab driver’s number
Sunday night to Monday
Following the trail
How police followed the cab driver’s number to a train coach.
1
CCTV
Accused identified on camera; their phone traced, but it stayed off
2
The cab driver
Police call him; he has already dropped them off
3
Surat bus stand
He takes police there; CCTV shows the three waiting
4
The platform
CCTV shows which coach of the Pune-Jaipur train they board
5
Kota
Next stop. The Mumbai team is two hours behind, so Kota police are called
Monday
The arrest in Kota
Police searched the entire train and identified the three in the general coach before moving in, Kota SP Tejaswani Gautam said.
9.45 am
DCP Raj Tilak Roushan calls Kota SP Tejaswani Gautam, his 2013 IPS batchmate
45 min
10.30 am
Train pulls into Kota; the general coach is surrounded
24+police at the station
3arrested
0weapons recovered
Part 3 of 3
Who and why
The accused
Three young men
Police say Rehan and Singh fired, while Mahto rode the motorcycle.
Rehan Rahisuddin, 18
Sonipat, Haryana
Daily-wage labourer
Shooter; his gun jammed
Phool Singh, 18
Sonipat, Haryana
Daily-wage labourer
Shooter
Hrithik Mahto, 22
Begusarai, Bihar
Bike-taxi rider, lived in Andheri
Rode the motorcycle
Police say they were lured with Rs 37,000 and a promise of being settled abroad. Police say none of them is a minor.
The claim
The Bishnoi link
The accused have named a US-based gangster.
Anil Pandit
US-based gangster named by the accused. He claimed responsibility in an audio clip that indicated a link to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A Haryana native, he went to the US in 2024 and began working with the gang, a source said.
also
A social media post
Claimed responsibility for the attack on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Police have not verified the Bishnoi link
Police say Shroff had made no complaint about any threat.
What next
Monday to Wednesday
The journey back
The accused are being brought to Mumbai under escort.
Monday
Kota court grants Mumbai Police a two-day transit remand
Monday evening
The team leaves with the three, but turns back after people were seen following them
Tuesday, about 10 am
Leaves again by train, a 16-hour journey
Wednesday, about 2 am
Expected arrival in Mumbai; the accused are to be produced in court later that day
Source: Mumbai Police, Kota Police, the FIR, CCTV footage and call records as described by police, and Indian Express reporting. All three are accused; the allegations have not been tested in court.
Following the Juhu Pushpa Park firing, the three gunmen – identified as Rehan Rahisuddin (18) and Phool Singh (18) from Haryana’s Sonipat, and Hrithik Mahto (22) from Bihar’s Begusarai – fled on a motorcycle. However, a joint operation led to a swift Mumbai Police Kota arrest on the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express in Rajasthan.
Majid Alam is a Senior Copy Editor at Indianexpress.com. With over seven years of experience in journalism, he has worked across leading newsrooms, managing online news desk operations, heading shifts, and handling breaking news in fast-paced environments.
While his primary experience has been on the news desk, his interests extend to field reporting and in-depth storytelling. He has reported stories on government policy, health, climate, and migration. He has previously worked with Hindustan Times, ABP LIVE, and News18.
Majid holds a Master's degree in Convergent Journalism from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre at Jamia Millia Islamia. He was also selected for an international mobility programme to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris. He is part of the OCEANS Network, the alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars, where he serves as the National Representative for India. ... Read More