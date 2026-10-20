Tiger Shroff shooting: Attack reconstructed, Lawrence Bishnoi link, Kota arrests

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff had a narrow escape Sunday evening after three gunmen fired five bullets at him, as his car was leaving the Pushpa Narsee Park near Juhu in Mumbai’s Vile Parle.

Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt in the targeted BMW car firing, but his driver Firdous Ibrahim Baloch and a bystander, fan Umesh Chauhan, sustained injuries and were rushed to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

Scroll down for more information about the attack and to relive the entire incident in a special reconstruction graphic.

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The high-profile shooting incident – which took place barely 100 metres from the Juhu Police Station – was caught on mobile phone videos by bystanders, with the dramatic Tiger Shroff attack video quickly going viral across social media.