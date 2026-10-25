Why the Tiger Shroff shooting has turned into Rapido’s biggest headache

The arrest of a man who had reportedly worked as a Rapido rider, in the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, has put the bike-taxi aggregator under the Maharashtra government’s scanner.

The State Transport Department has issued a notice to Rapido seeking details of the rider, 22-year-old Hrithik Kumar, The Indian Express has learned. The notice comes as State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has been pushing to tighten rules for bike taxis. He alleged that bike-taxi services were flouting stipulated norms and putting passengers at risk. In July, he told the Legislative Assembly that the proposed regulatory framework would require drivers to produce domicile certificates to obtain a licence.

In the notice issued earlier this week, the department sought Kumar’s credentials, the vehicle’s registration details and other related documents. A senior transport official said the aggregator has been given three to seven days to respond.

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Rapido says it has already replied. “We have responded promptly to the notice issued by the Transport Department and have shared all the information and details requested,” a company spokesperson said. “We are in constant touch with the authorities and are extending our full cooperation in their efforts to establish the facts.”

In its response, Rapido said, it had clarified “with relevant supporting details and evidence, that the individual in question was not active as a bike taxi captain on the Rapido platform at the time of the incident.” The company had earlier said Kumar had not been active as a captain since October 14, and had used the service as a customer on the day of the incident.

“Rapido takes matters concerning public safety seriously and has zero tolerance for violence or criminal activity,” the spokesperson said.

Kumar had reportedly been working as a Rapido rider in Andheri. Police alleged that two of the accused opened fire while Kumar facilitated their escape. One of the accused’s firearms jammed during the shooting, after which the men fled on a motorcycle, police said.

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“While this is just one incident, many others are surfacing of bike-taxi drivers operating without proper police verification and domicile certificates,” Sarnaik said. In his July statement, he had also said drivers would need a government-issued badge.

Transport officials have also raised concerns that aggregators may not be adequately verifying drivers’ credentials and antecedents before onboarding them, potentially exposing passengers to risks.

Under the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025, aggregators must complete mandatory police verification of drivers and ensure they meet the prescribed good-character requirements, including having no criminal record in the preceding seven years.

Shroff escaped unhurt. His driver, Firdous Ibrahim Baloch, was injured, while Umesh Kumar Chauhan, a Bollywood vlogger who was filming the actor as he left a football ground in Juhu, was struck by a stray bullet in the chest.

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Police alleged that US-based gangster Anil Pandit, who they said is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, hired the suspects. The gang has been linked to attacks targeting celebrities, including Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty, and to the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.