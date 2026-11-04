Before Tiger Shroff firing, Rs 30,000 to shooters via SBI funded a getaway bike, lodge to stay

The Mumbai Police has alleged that a cryptocurrency account operating overseas through a local public bank account was used to provide money to the accused arrested for the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

Special Judge S R Navander sent Suneha Pandit, an accused in the case arrested on Sunday, to police custody till November 16 on Tuesday. The court said prima facie, according to police records, Suneha’s arrest was linked to the money trail and that her custodial interrogation was required to investigate finances, her role, and gather information about the absconding accused.

Suneha Pandit is the sister-in-law of Anil Pandit, a main accused and leader of an organised crime syndicate. Suneha’s arrest is the 13th one in the case.