Tiger Shroff’s attackers on 16-hour train to Mumbai, a day after escort team turned back

Tiger Shroff Attack News: The three men arrested for firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu on Sunday, October 18, are being brought to Mumbai by train from Rajasthan’s Kota, a day after a Mumbai Police team escorting them turned back over security concerns, officials said on Tuesday.

Kota Railway Colony SHO stated that the Mumbai Police team left the city around 10 am today. The 16-hour journey is expected to end around 2 am on Wednesday. The accused will be produced in a Mumbai court later in the day.

Mumbai Police had first left Kota with the three on Monday evening, after a local court granted them transit remand for two days.