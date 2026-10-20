Tiger Shroff’s attackers on 16-hour train to Mumbai, a day after escort team turned back

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The Mumbai Police team had left Kota on Monday evening but returned after being followed. The three will reach Mumbai around 2 am and be produced in court on Wednesday.

Written by: Mohamed Thaver
3 min readUpdated: Oct 20, 2026 11:30 AM IST
Kota Police apprehend three accused, including a minor, in connection with the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger ShroffAccused Rehan and Hritik alias Roshan, and the minor accused being taken away from the residence of the judge in connection with the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, in Kota on Monday. They have been sent to 48-hour transit remand with the Mumbai Police. (Source: ANI)
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Tiger Shroff Attack News: The three men arrested for firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu on Sunday, October 18, are being brought to Mumbai by train from Rajasthan’s Kota, a day after a Mumbai Police team escorting them turned back over security concerns, officials said on Tuesday.

Kota Railway Colony SHO stated that the Mumbai Police team left the city around 10 am today. The 16-hour journey is expected to end around 2 am on Wednesday. The accused will be produced in a Mumbai court later in the day.

Mumbai Police had first left Kota with the three on Monday evening, after a local court granted them transit remand for two days.

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“We handed them over to the Mumbai police, which obtained a transit remand and had a medical examination conducted on the accused,” Kota Additional SP Subhash Chandra Mishra said.

The team didn’t get far.

“Some people were following them, so they stopped at a police station and then returned to Kota,” a source said. Officials said the team would leave only once satisfied with security, likely a Rajasthan Police escort.

The three attackers – Rehan Rahisuddin (18) and Phool Singh (18) from Haryana’s Sonipat and Hrithik Mahto (22) from Bihar’s Begusarai – allegedly fired five rounds at Tiger Shroff’s car as he left Pushpa Narsee Park on Sunday evening, after his weekly football game.

Shroff escaped with minor abrasions. His driver, Firdous Ibrahim Baloch, was shot in the left hand, and a bystander, Umesh Chauhan, a vlogger filming the actor, is in intensive care with a bullet injury.

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Police say Rehan and Singh, both daily-wage labourers, were the shooters, while Mahto, a bike-taxi rider living in Andheri, rode the motorcycle. One of the guns jammed during the attack, police said.

The three fled by bike to Andheri station, boarded a local train to Borivali, hired a cab to Surat and then boarded the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express. They had kept their phones switched off, but one of them called the cab driver when the vehicle didn’t turn up at Borivali. That call gave police the driver’s number and the trail.

At 9.45 am on Monday, Mumbai Police DCP Raj Tilak Roushan called his batchmate, Kota SP Tejaswani Gautam. When the train pulled in at 10.30 am, police searched it and arrested the three in a general coach. No weapons were recovered.

Police say the three were lured with Rs 37,000 and the promise of being settled abroad. They have named US-based gangster Anil Pandit, who claimed responsibility in an audio clip and indicated a link to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Police have not verified that link.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

 

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