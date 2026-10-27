Tiger Shroff firing: Why the 11 accused are unlikely to get bail soon

The Mumbai police crime branch has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the 11 people arrested so far in the October 18 firing on actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu. The move makes it much harder for the accused to get bail.

Police have used the same law in other cases allegedly carried out at the behest of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang: the 2024 firing outside Salman Khan’s house, the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique the same year, and the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s home earlier this year. Of the nearly 40 accused in those cases, all but one remain in jail.