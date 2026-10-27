Tiger Shroff firing: Why the 11 accused are unlikely to get bail soon

The Mumbai police crime branch has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the 11 people arrested so far in the October 18 firing on actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu. The move makes it much harder for the accused to get bail.
Police have used the same law in other cases allegedly carried out at the behest of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang: the 2024 firing outside Salman Khan’s house, the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique the same year, and the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s home earlier this year. Of the nearly 40 accused in those cases, all but one remain in jail.
Two shooters fired five rounds at Shroff’s car as he was leaving a football ground in Juhu. [Shroff escaped unhurt. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured. The Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility.]
What MCOCA changes
Under the Act, a court can grant bail only if it is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to believe the accused is not guilty. Police get 180 days instead of 90 to file a chargesheet, and can seek longer police custody. Confessions recorded before an officer of DCP rank are admissible as evidence. Under ordinary criminal law, only confessions recorded before a magistrate count.
DCP (Crime) Raj Tilak Roushan said the police had invoked Sections 3(1)(ii), which covers punishment for organised crime where no death has resulted, 3(2), facilitating organised crime, and 3(4), membership of an organised crime syndicate. The necessary permission had been taken from the competent authority, he said.
All the arrested accused will be produced before the special MCOCA court on Wednesday, when police will seek their custody.
To invoke MCOCA, police must show that an organised crime syndicate acted for financial gain, and that at least two chargesheets have been filed earlier against a member of the syndicate. Police have named Anil Pandit as a wanted accused. He faces cases in other parts of the country and is suspected to be in the US.
Of the 11 arrested, three were held in Kota, Rajasthan, and the rest in Delhi and Haryana. All are in police custody.