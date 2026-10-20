Phones off, then one call to a cab driver: How Tiger Shroff’s attackers were caught

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The three kept their phones off and kept switching transport to throw police off. Then the cab they’d booked to Surat didn’t turn up, and one of them made a call.

Written by: Mohamed Thaver
4 min readMumbaiOct 20, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Tiger Shroff firing case: Phones off for hours, then a call to cabbie: How attackers were nabbed the day afterRaj Tilak Roushan, DCP (Detection), Mumbai Crime Branch, addresses a press conference at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)
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IT WAS a call to a cab driver, made by one of the accused to explain where they were waiting, that led Mumbai Police to the three men who opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday.

Until that moment, the accused had been careful to keep their phones switched off as they moved from place to place, to avoid getting tracked.

On Sunday night, one of the accused switched on his phone to book a cab to Surat through an aggregator from outside Borivali railway station. When the cab did not turn up, he called the driver and directed him to the spot where they were waiting. The three then left for Surat.

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“We had tracked down the phone used by the accused based on technical intelligence after identifying them through CCTV cameras. But they kept it switched off. Once the call was made to the cabbie, the phone was switched off again. We, however, got the number of the cabbie,” said an officer involved in the probe.

Police then called the cab driver, a Surat resident who regularly ran a cab service on that route. By then, he had already dropped the three men off. He took police to Surat bus stand, where he had left them, and CCTV footage from the spot showed the accused waiting around there.

Tiger shroff firing: CCTV shows shooters came for actor last week, but he skipped football Three accused captured after attack on actor Tiger Shroff in CCTV footage.

The accused waited for a bus for some time, but eventually decided to take the Pune-Jaipur train from Surat. Police found CCTV footage from the platform that showed which coach the three boarded.

“The next stop of the train was Kota and our team was two hours away. Hence we contacted the Kota police and told them the location of the coach, based on which they arrested the accused,” an officer said.

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Around 9.45 am on Monday, Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam received a call from Tilak Raj Roushan, her 2013 IPS batchmate and now a Deputy Commissioner of Police with Mumbai Police.

Read | Mumbai police team taking Tiger Shroff shooting accused turns back over fears of being followed

More than two dozen police personnel were then deployed in and around Kota railway station, outside the station, at the entry and exit points, in the yard and on the platforms, Gautam said.

Tiger Shroff shooting: 3 held from train in Kota Two of the three accused arrested on Monday. (ANI)

“The entire train was searched and the accused were identified. Once their identity was confirmed in the general coach, it was surrounded, to prevent them from escaping, and the accused were apprehended,” she said. No weapons were recovered from them, Gautam said. The train terminates at Jaipur, but the three were planning to take a bus from there to Delhi and then head to Nepal, she said.

Read | ‘Phone off, no contact since yesterday’: Mother of Tiger Shroff shooting suspect

Earlier, an officer with the Mumbai Police said that the three accused, Phool Singh, Rehan R and Hrithik Mahto, rode triple-seat on a motorcycle from Juhu to Andheri railway station, and took a train to Borivali from there. “In the past we had arrested shooters in the Rohit Shetty case who had taken a long distance train from Kalyan. Hence the accused in this case decided to avoid trains and only took a local train till Kandivali,” the officer said.

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The officer added that they took the long-distance train from Surat only after no bus came to the Surat bus stand. “They kept changing their mode of transport to confuse us,” the officer said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

 

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