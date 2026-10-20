Phones off, then one call to a cab driver: How Tiger Shroff’s attackers were caught

IT WAS a call to a cab driver, made by one of the accused to explain where they were waiting, that led Mumbai Police to the three men who opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday.

Until that moment, the accused had been careful to keep their phones switched off as they moved from place to place, to avoid getting tracked.

On Sunday night, one of the accused switched on his phone to book a cab to Surat through an aggregator from outside Borivali railway station. When the cab did not turn up, he called the driver and directed him to the spot where they were waiting. The three then left for Surat.