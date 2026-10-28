Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Maharashtra orders checks on Rapido, Uber, Ola drivers

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Two police cases, one common thread. The transport minister wants app-based drivers vetted, and the rules changed.

Written by: Ishika Gupta
2 min readUpdated: Oct 28, 2026 04:01 PM IST
One of the suspects in the recent firing on actor Tiger Shroff was found to be a Rapido driver (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)One of the suspects in the recent firing on actor Tiger Shroff was found to be a Rapido driver (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)
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The Maharashtra government will step up scrutiny of bike taxi aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido, with Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials being directed to routinely verify drivers’ backgrounds, permits and commercial licences, among other documents, days after Tiger Shroff firing case.

The directive was issued by State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik during a meeting with senior motor transport department officials on Tuesday. Sarnaik instructed officials to initiate legal action, including registering police cases, against drivers found violating prescribed norms.

He also called for amendments to existing laws and rules to enable regular monitoring of app-based transport services and bring them under the purview of the state transport authority.

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The move comes following two separate incidents involving Rapido drivers, including the Tiger Shroff firing case.

In the first case, Mahim police arrested a 33-year-old perfume seller and Rapido driver for allegedly maintaining links with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative and sharing audio clips of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar on Telegram.

Separately, one of the suspects in the recent firing on actor Tiger Shroff was found to be a Rapido driver. Following the incident, the Transport Department issued a notice to Rapido seeking details of the driver and the vehicle’s registration.

“As app-based transport services expand, it is necessary to effectively implement rules applicable to drivers in the area to ensure passenger safety and convenience,” Sarnaik said.

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Bike taxis in Maharashtra are currently governed by the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025, which prescribe conditions for licensing, trip and fare regulation, passenger safety, insurance coverage and electrification, among other requirements.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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