Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Maharashtra orders checks on Rapido, Uber, Ola drivers

The Maharashtra government will step up scrutiny of bike taxi aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido, with Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials being directed to routinely verify drivers’ backgrounds, permits and commercial licences, among other documents, days after Tiger Shroff firing case.

The directive was issued by State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik during a meeting with senior motor transport department officials on Tuesday. Sarnaik instructed officials to initiate legal action, including registering police cases, against drivers found violating prescribed norms.

He also called for amendments to existing laws and rules to enable regular monitoring of app-based transport services and bring them under the purview of the state transport authority.