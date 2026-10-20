He sold detergent and filmed stars. Then a bullet meant for Tiger Shroff hit him

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Umesh Chauhan, 35, has sold detergent in Mumbai for 18 years and filmed stars’ homes for the past 18 months for his vlog. On Sunday he was outside Pushpa Park with his camera when the shots came.

Written by: Purnima Sah, Sabah Virani
4 min readMumbaiOct 20, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Tiger Shroff firing: The vlogger who took a bullet while chasing Bollywood storiesUmesh Chauhan is recovering at KEM Hospital. (Express photo by Purnima Sah)
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For nearly 18 years, Umesh Kumar Chauhan has lived in Mumbai, selling detergent door-to-door to support his family.

For the past one-and-a-half years, the 35-year-old had also been pursuing a dream filming Bollywood celebrities, their homes and the fans who gather outside them, hoping to build an audience online.

On Sunday, that pursuit took him to Juhu’s Pushpa Park, where actor Tiger Shroff had gone to play football. As Chauhan filmed the actor leaving the venue, gunshots rang out and he was hit by a bullet.

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Three days earlier, Chauhan had posted a video outside actor Suniel Shetty’s residence. Another, filmed outside Amitabh Bachchan’s home on the actor’s birthday, showed him interacting with fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star.

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His Facebook bio summed up the content he hoped to offer: “Aapko yahan famous place, Bollywood celebrities, aur travel vlog dekhne ko milenge (Youll will get to see famous places, Bollywood celebrities and travel vlogs)”.

On Sunday, Chauhan had gone to Pushpa Park with his friend Kisan Rajbhar, also a vlogger, after learning about Shroff’s visit. They wanted to film the actor arriving, interacting with people and leaving the venue.

“We had gone to shoot at Amitabh Bachchan’s place and, after that, we went to Pushpa Park, where Tiger Shroff plays football. We shot for a long time. When he came out, he interacted with us, spoke to us, and we took pictures and videos of him,” Rajbhar said.

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The friends returned to film Shroff leaving. The actor had got into the vehicle with his driver when the firing began, Rajbhar said.

“It sounded like Diwali crackers bursting continuously. I started shouting, ‘Tiger sir has been shot.’ In the middle of all this, Umesh was shot,” he said.

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Chauhan was initially taken to Cooper Hospital before being transferred to KEM Hospital in Parel around midnight. On Monday, he remained under close observation in the intensive care unit. Doctors said he was stable, with no further bleeding from his liver injury and no damage to his heart or lungs. They decided to continue treatment without immediate surgery.

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Meanwhile, Shroff and his driver, Ibrahim Firdous, were taken to Nanavati Max Hospital. Shroff sustained minor abrasions and was discharged. Firdous suffered a bullet injury to his left hand and a fracture of the fourth metacarpal and was to undergo surgery.

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Family waits for recovery

Chauhan lives in Mankhurd with his wife, who is eight months pregnant, and their six-year-old son, Arav, a junior kindergarten student.

His relative, Arvind Chaurasia, who lives in Borivali, learnt of the shooting while watching the news on Sunday night.

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After confirming Chauhan’s identity with his parents in Uttar Pradesh, Chaurasia visited the hospital. His parents booked train tickets to Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

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Chauhan’s wife learnt of the shooting the following morning. “She is eight months pregnant, and the doctor has advised her not to come to the hospital because it could be risky for her,” Chaurasia said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sabah Virani
Sabah Virani
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Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city. Expertise Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information. Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department. Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others. Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture. Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.   ... Read More

 

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