He sold detergent and filmed stars. Then a bullet meant for Tiger Shroff hit him

For nearly 18 years, Umesh Kumar Chauhan has lived in Mumbai, selling detergent door-to-door to support his family.

For the past one-and-a-half years, the 35-year-old had also been pursuing a dream filming Bollywood celebrities, their homes and the fans who gather outside them, hoping to build an audience online.

On Sunday, that pursuit took him to Juhu’s Pushpa Park, where actor Tiger Shroff had gone to play football. As Chauhan filmed the actor leaving the venue, gunshots rang out and he was hit by a bullet.

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Three days earlier, Chauhan had posted a video outside actor Suniel Shetty’s residence. Another, filmed outside Amitabh Bachchan’s home on the actor’s birthday, showed him interacting with fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star.