Tiger Shroff firing accused’s lawyer questions arrest records, claims he is minor

A day after three men accused of firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car were remanded to Mumbai police custody till October 31, counsel for one said the police did not follow mandatory legal safeguards.

Rehan R and Phool Singh, residents of Sonipat in Haryana, and Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Bihar’s Begusarai and living in Mumbai, were brought from Rajasthan’s Kota in the early hours of Wednesday and produced before the magistrate by the Mumbai police Crime Branch, which is investigating the case.

The three accused were remanded to police custody till October 31 after the Mumbai police told the court that the weapons used in the attack had not yet been recovered.