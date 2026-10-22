Tiger Shroff firing accused’s lawyer questions arrest records, claims he is minor

After Rehan R, Phool Singh, and Ritik Kurmi were remanded to police custody until October 31, Singh’s lawyer sought age verification and scrutiny of the arrest procedure.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 09:30 AM IST
Tiger Shroff, Tiger Shroff firing case, Tiger Shroff car firing, Tiger Shroff shooting case, Tiger Shroff firing accused, Mumbai Crime Branch, Juvenile Justice Act, police custody, BNSS Section 47The three accused in the Tiger Sroff firing case were remanded to police custody till October 31. (Special Arrangement)
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A day after three men accused of firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car were remanded to Mumbai police custody till October 31, counsel for one said the police did not follow mandatory legal safeguards.

Rehan R and Phool Singh, residents of Sonipat in Haryana, and Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Bihar’s Begusarai and living in Mumbai, were brought from Rajasthan’s Kota in the early hours of Wednesday and produced before the magistrate by the Mumbai police Crime Branch, which is investigating the case.

The three accused were remanded to police custody till October 31 after the Mumbai police told the court that the weapons used in the attack had not yet been recovered.

Parents not informed

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Advocate Sidhanth Mor, appearing for Singh, claimed that although documentary material shows his client is a minor, the investigating agency treated him as an adult and produced him before a regular criminal court instead of following the procedure prescribed under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Mor sought verification of Singh’s age, a review of the arrest and remand records, and compliance with due process.

Also Read | The story of Radha and Babita, and the pistol used to shoot at Tiger Shroff

“We have procured all the academic documents and birth certificate documents from the authorities and are likely to submit them before a court to contest the claims made by the Mumbai police,” he said.

Tiger Shroff Shooting: Who Hired The Shooters? Probe Into Suspected Bishnoi Gang Link

Mor also claimed that Singh’s parents work as daily wage labourers and were not aware of their son’s involvement with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang. He further alleged that his parents were not informed of the grounds of his arrest and were not informed about his production before the court.

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He questioned whether the investigating agency complied with the applicable statutory requirements and constitutional safeguards, including Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 47 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Under Section 47, any police officer or person making an arrest without a warrant must promptly inform the arrested individual of the specific offence alleged or the reasons justifying the arrest.

Tiger Shroff firing case

The Kota City police picked up the three accused from a train on Monday after receiving information from the Mumbai police. Later, the Mumbai police formally arrested them.

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff occurred on October 18 near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area, when unidentified assailants allegedly fired five rounds at his car as he was leaving after a football session.

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Also Read | Why doctors waited 2 days to remove the bullet from Tiger Shroff firing victim

Although Shroff escaped unhurt, his driver and another individual sustained bullet injuries.

The investigation was subsequently taken over by the Mumbai Crime Branch, and three alleged shooters were arrested in Kota. The police are also investigating the alleged involvement of a criminal network after a purported gang operative claimed responsibility for the attack.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

 

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