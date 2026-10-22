Tiger Shroff firing accused’s lawyer questions arrest records, claims he is minor

A day after three men accused of firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car were remanded to Mumbai police custody till October 31, counsel for one said the police did not follow mandatory legal safeguards.
Rehan R and Phool Singh, residents of Sonipat in Haryana, and Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Bihar’s Begusarai and living in Mumbai, were brought from Rajasthan’s Kota in the early hours of Wednesday and produced before the magistrate by the Mumbai police Crime Branch, which is investigating the case.
Parents not informed
Advocate Sidhanth Mor, appearing for Singh, claimed that although documentary material shows his client is a minor, the investigating agency treated him as an adult and produced him before a regular criminal court instead of following the procedure prescribed under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.
Mor sought verification of Singh’s age, a review of the arrest and remand records, and compliance with due process.
“We have procured all the academic documents and birth certificate documents from the authorities and are likely to submit them before a court to contest the claims made by the Mumbai police,” he said.
Mor also claimed that Singh’s parents work as daily wage labourers and were not aware of their son’s involvement with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang. He further alleged that his parents were not informed of the grounds of his arrest and were not informed about his production before the court.
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He questioned whether the investigating agency complied with the applicable statutory requirements and constitutional safeguards, including Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 47 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Under Section 47, any police officer or person making an arrest without a warrant must promptly inform the arrested individual of the specific offence alleged or the reasons justifying the arrest.
Tiger Shroff firing case
The Kota City police picked up the three accused from a train on Monday after receiving information from the Mumbai police. Later, the Mumbai police formally arrested them.
The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff occurred on October 18 near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area, when unidentified assailants allegedly fired five rounds at his car as he was leaving after a football session.
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Although Shroff escaped unhurt, his driver and another individual sustained bullet injuries.
The investigation was subsequently taken over by the Mumbai Crime Branch, and three alleged shooters were arrested in Kota. The police are also investigating the alleged involvement of a criminal network after a purported gang operative claimed responsibility for the attack.