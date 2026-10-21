Tiger Shroff attack case: 2 women among four held in Delhi for supplying weapon

The Delhi Police Special Cell’s Northern Range (NDR) on Tuesday arrested four accused in an alleged weapon supply module linked to the October 18 firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Sonipat district in Haryana, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The Special Cell arrested Radha and Babita at New Delhi Railway Station, while Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonipat, the officer said.

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The four accused were produced before a court, according to the police. Subsequently, officials of the Maharashtra Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) sought permission for their custodial interrogation and formal arrests.