Tiger Shroff attack case: 2 women among four held in Delhi for supplying weapon

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Officials of the Maharashtra Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) sought permission for their custodial interrogation and formal arrests.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiOct 21, 2026 05:55 AM IST
Tiger Shroff attack case: 2 women among four held in Delhi for supplying weaponTwo of the three accused arrested on Monday. (ANI)
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The Delhi Police Special Cell’s Northern Range (NDR) on Tuesday arrested four accused in an alleged weapon supply module linked to the October 18 firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Sonipat district in Haryana, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The Special Cell arrested Radha and Babita at New Delhi Railway Station, while Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonipat, the officer said.

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Also Read | Tiger Shroff attackers were lured with ‘good money’, ‘promise of life abroad’

The four accused were produced before a court, according to the police. Subsequently, officials of the Maharashtra Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) sought permission for their custodial interrogation and formal arrests.

Tiger Shroff attack case: 2 women among four held in Delhi for supplying weapon Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar meets actor Tiger Shroff in connection with a firing incident in Mumbai, on Tuesday. (PTI)

According to the police, Kunal, who was recently released from jail on bail, was introduced to a person identified as Anil Pandit by a friend from Harsana village. He allegedly began communicating with Pandit through an encrypted messaging application.

On Pandit’s directions, Kunal allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar, the officer said. Around two months ago, Kunal allegedly met Radha, disclosed his activities to her and developed a relationship with her. He subsequently persuaded her to travel to Mumbai with the weapon, according to the police.

On October 15, Kunal allegedly took Radha and Babita to New Delhi Railway Station. The pistol was in Radha’s bag. During the journey, Kunal allegedly remained in contact with them, relaying instructions from Pandit, the officer said.

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After Tiger Shroff firing, Mumbai Police step up security at Salman, Aamir, Rohit Shetty homes Tiger Shroff Firing:
A view of Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy, is seen where security has been heightened after three assailants fired at Tiger Shroff yesterday, at Bandra West in Mumbai on 19 October 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The two women reached Dadar in Mumbai on October 17 and checked into a hotel. At around 11 am, a minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near the hotel, the officer added. On the evening of October 18, at around 7 pm, shots were fired at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai.

Tiger Shroff shooting: Probe traces link of bike rider to gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi An accused at Railway Colony Police Station in Kota, Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Following the incident, Pandit allegedly contacted Kunal and told him that the shooters were stranded in Mumbai, asking him to arrange their escape. Radha and Babita subsequently left Mumbai for Delhi aboard the Dadar–Haridwar Express on October 18, the officer said.

The four were arrested by the Special Cell on October 20.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

 

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