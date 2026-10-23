Tiger Shroff firing: Accused shooters’ jammed pistol misfired in hotel room

Before the attack on the actor’s home, the accused moved across Mumbai for nearly 20 days and practised firing in a forest. Police are still trying to find the spot, and the guns.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
3 min readMumbaiOct 23, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Tiger Shroff firing, Tiger Shroff car firing case, Lawrence Bishnoi gang weapon supply, Delhi Police Special Cell NDR, Anil Pandit Bishnoi gang, Radha and Babita Sonipat guards, Mumbai Juhu firing incident, weapon couriers Rs 12000, Dadar hotel gun delivery, Dadar Haridwar Express escape, crime news Sonipat Mumbai DelhiAccording to police, the accused had stayed at different locations across Mumbai for nearly 20 days before the firing incident. They were also using a yellow motorcycle. (Source: PTI)
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The two shooters arrested in connection with the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff’s residence allegedly practiced shooting in a forest near Mumbai before one of their pistols jammed. The weapon reportedly misfired when they attempted to remove a stuck bullet in their hotel room in Andheri (East), said a source.

The two accused, Rehan Ansari and Phool Singh, were staying in room number 201 at RR Residency in Andheri (East). They allegedly checked in to the hotel at 11 am on October 14 using fake Aadhaar cards bearing the names Ankit and Mandeep Man.

The accused booked the room and paid Rs 1,500 per day. However, they left the hotel on the afternoon of October 18 without informing the staff, a police officer said. The Crime Branch seized documents, the hotel’s booking register, clothes and a small bag left behind by the accused, and sealed the room.

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Also Read | Why doctors waited 2 days to remove the bullet from Tiger Shroff firing victim

According to police, the accused had stayed at different locations across Mumbai for nearly 20 days before the firing incident. They were also using a yellow motorcycle.

Hotel staff told police they had not heard any gunshot from the room. CCTV footage showed the accused leaving the hotel through its rear exit at around 4:12 pm on October 18. Another accused Hritik Mehto alias Roshan was also seen at the hotel premises in CCTV footage; his yellow Pulsar was also seen on camera in the hotel premises, said a source.

The hotel’s manager Vikrant Paswan told media that at the time when the accused came to book the room, the establishment’s staff asked for their documents. The accused said they had pictures of Aadhaar cards on their mobile phone and sent it to the hotel’s WhatsApp number. The hotel staff took printouts, and the room was booked under a name mentioned on one of the Aadhaar cards, Paswan said. They left the room without informing the hotel staff. So, on the evening of October 18, the hotel staff tried to contact them by phone to confirm if they wanted to continue their stay, but their numbers were switched off, added Paswan.

Also Read | Were Ranveer, Aamir or Salman targets? Tiger Shroff shooters visited their homes, say cops

The Crime Branch was in the process of identifying the forest area where the two allegedly practiced shooting. Investigators suspect they may have visited Aarey Colony, but were verifying the same. The accused have so far been unable to recall the exact location or identify the spot where they allegedly went for practice.

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During the practice session, one of the pistols reportedly jammed. After returning to their hotel room, the accused allegedly tried to remove the stuck bullet, during which the weapon misfired and a bullet struck the wall, the officer said. The pistols have not yet been recovered. Police suspect the accused threw the weapons away while fleeing Mumbai.

 

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Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

 

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