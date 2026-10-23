Tiger Shroff firing: Accused shooters’ jammed pistol misfired in hotel room

The two shooters arrested in connection with the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff’s residence allegedly practiced shooting in a forest near Mumbai before one of their pistols jammed. The weapon reportedly misfired when they attempted to remove a stuck bullet in their hotel room in Andheri (East), said a source.

The two accused, Rehan Ansari and Phool Singh, were staying in room number 201 at RR Residency in Andheri (East). They allegedly checked in to the hotel at 11 am on October 14 using fake Aadhaar cards bearing the names Ankit and Mandeep Man.

The accused booked the room and paid Rs 1,500 per day. However, they left the hotel on the afternoon of October 18 without informing the staff, a police officer said. The Crime Branch seized documents, the hotel’s booking register, clothes and a small bag left behind by the accused, and sealed the room.