Tiger Shroff attackers were lured with ‘good money’, ‘promise of life abroad’

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One of the accused is a Rapido driver, the police said, while the other two are labourers.

Written by: Hamza Khan
2 min readOct 19, 2026 02:11 PM IST
Police cordon off the spot where shots were fired at actor Tiger Shroff, in Mumbai on Sunday. Actor is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries. (ANI Photo) Police cordon off the spot where shots were fired at actor Tiger Shroff, in Mumbai on Sunday. Actor is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries. (ANI Photo)
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Rajasthan police have said the three attackers who targeted actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai on Sunday were “lured with good money” and a promise that they would be settled abroad.

House after they were arrested from a railway station in Kota, Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam shed light on how the operation unfolded.

“We were informed by DCP Crime Mumbai Police about all the three main accused. Immediately our Kota City police team searched the entire train within 15 minutes,” Gautam said, adding that the three will be handed over to the Mumbai police since they are dealing with the investigation.

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The three, as per the SP, are Rehan from Haryana’s Sonipat, Hritik from Bihar, and a minor whose identity has not been divulged by the police.

Gangster Anil Pandit, the police said, had instructed Rehan to carry out the attack on the actor, who had a miraculous escape.

“They were planning to alight at Jaipur and take a bus to Delhi. We were informed by Mumbai police around 9:45 am. The train arrived at Kota junction around 10:30 am,” Gautam said, adding that the three were arrested in a police sweep.

Hritik, the SP said, is a Rapido rider, while the other two are labourers.

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“Two of the three have a case against them under the Arms Act and for bike theft. Their detailed record will be revealed by the Mumbai police after interrogation,” the SP said.

“The accused were lured with good money and told that they will be settled abroad. They have named Anil Pandit,” the SP said, adding that they will “recommend an award for officials concerned for acting quickly” in making the arrests.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hamza Khan
Hamza Khan

Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication. Expertise Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More

 

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