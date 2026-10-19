Tiger Shroff attackers were lured with ‘good money’, ‘promise of life abroad’

Rajasthan police have said the three attackers who targeted actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai on Sunday were “lured with good money” and a promise that they would be settled abroad.

House after they were arrested from a railway station in Kota, Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam shed light on how the operation unfolded.

“We were informed by DCP Crime Mumbai Police about all the three main accused. Immediately our Kota City police team searched the entire train within 15 minutes,” Gautam said, adding that the three will be handed over to the Mumbai police since they are dealing with the investigation.