Tiger Shroff attack: Who was guiding the shooters before and after firing? Cops trace calls

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Two days after an attack on actor Tiger Shroff, the police are trying to identify the person one of the shooters, Rehan, was in touch with before and after the shooting.

Written by: Mohamed Thaver
4 min readMumbaiOct 21, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Tiger Shroff attack case: 2 women among four held in Delhi for supplying weaponMaharashtra minister Ashish Shelar meets actor Tiger Shroff in connection with a firing incident in Mumbai, on Tuesday. (PTI)
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Tiger Shroff Attack News: The Mumbai Crime Branch investigating the firing on actor Tiger Shroff is trying to find out who Rehan Rahisuddin (18), one of the shooters involved in the case, was constantly speaking to before and moments after the shooting.

Police are verifying whether Tiger Shroff was the original target or turned to the actor because they could not reach their ‘main’ target, described as an ‘influential’ figure, due to the latter’s security cover.

The fact that Anil Pandit shared a screenshot of the attack within minutes is leading the police to believe that the trio was constantly being guided by either Pandit himself or someone linked to him.

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Also Read | Tiger Shroff attackers were lured with ‘good money’, ‘promise of life abroad’

In the past too, the police have found that the top leaders of the gang, like Anmol Bishnoi, would call up shooters before they attacked to “motivate them” and later guide them on how to flee from the spot.

After Tiger Shroff firing, Mumbai Police step up security at Salman, Aamir, Rohit Shetty homes Tiger Shroff Firing:
A view of Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy, is seen where security has been heightened after three assailants fired at Tiger Shroff yesterday, at Bandra West in Mumbai on 19 October 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

A senior officer said, “Before he switched off his phone, Rehan is seen constantly talking to someone on the phone while they are escaping after the firing. The footage of the time before the attack too shows him speaking to someone. We suspect he was keeping the top brass in the loop directly or through someone else.”

Sources said that the accused was speaking to someone on an ‘internet call’ and likely used the Zangi or Signal app, which the gang members do to evade law enforcement agencies.

An officer said that Rehan, who had a previous case against him and hails from Sonepat in Haryana, made contact with the Bishnoi gang through a friend.

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Tiger Shroff firing case: Phones off for hours, then a call to cabbie: How attackers were nabbed the day after Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP (Detection), Mumbai Crime Branch, addresses a press conference at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Sources said that while Rehan and Phool Singh, both 18-year-olds, were known to each other, Hrithik Mahto alias Roshan (22) had been staying in a slum pocket in Andheri for the past year.

An officer said, “Hrithik is a bodybuilder and had told his friends that he earned a salary of Rs 70000 per month. We still do not know which office he worked with. He also worked as a rider in his free time. He has a ‘Delhi connection,’ and we are checking if he had been sent to Mumbai by the gang itself to keep an eye on possible Bollywood people who could be targeted.”

The officer said, “The gang constantly needed to create fear in Bollywood, and hence he may have been asked to stay in Andheri West, where a lot of people in Bollywood stay. With a lot of actors putting up various aspects of their life on social media, we will not be surprised that the accused had found Tiger came to the ground every weekend through his social media feed.”

Jewellery firm employee shot dead in Rajkot, gold & silver stolen: Police Police and the others at the spot on Wednesday. (Express photo by Chirag Chotaliya)

The officer said that the three accused were being brought to the city via road and would reach only late at night. The accused are likely to be produced before court on Wednesday. A local court in Kota had granted the Mumbai police transit remand on Monday.

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“Once we have their custody, we will be able to interrogate them and get details about various aspects of the crime,” the officer said. The officer said that they will soon invoke sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused persons.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

 

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