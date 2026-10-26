Wrestler, engineer, arms supplier: The latest accused held in Tiger Shroff case

Pranjal Thakran had gone to Indore to see his brother, who is paralysed and in hospital. That is where Mumbai Police found him.
The 22-year-old, who told police he is a wrestler and holds a diploma in engineering, was arrested on a tip-off and produced before the Esplanade court on Sunday by the Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell.
Police say he was in direct contact with Anil Pandit, the wanted accused in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car, and supplied arms to the shooters on Pandit’s instructions.
“His brother suffers from paralysis and has been admitted to a hospital. We acted on a tip-off and arrested him. His brother’s caretaker has been informed that he has been arrested,” the police told the court.
Thakran is from Sonipat in Haryana, where several of the other accused were arrested. He has a criminal record and is out on bail, police said.
And this, they say, is not his first job for Pandit.
“Both accused have been involved in a firing case in Panipat before. The modus was the same and was carried out on the orders of Anil Pandit,” the police told the court, referring to Thakran and Rehan Ansari alias Sukkha, one of the alleged shooters.
Three bike-borne assailants fired at Shroff’s car in Juhu on October 18. Thakran’s arrest takes the number of accused in custody to 11.
“He was in touch with Pandit and was acting on his behalf to supply arms to the accused,” the police said, seeking custody to trace the money and the messaging apps used. “We want to investigate which communication apps were used by the accused and check whether Pandit provided any financial assistance to them.”
Defence lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal said Thakran had nothing to do with the case. “He had gone to see his ailing brother in Indore, and the police picked him up from the hospital. He was not present on October 18 when the firing took place,” he said. “The financial trail and other links can be established by recovering digital data. Hence, physical custody is not required.”
The court remanded Thakran into police custody till October 31.