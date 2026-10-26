Wrestler, engineer, arms supplier: The latest accused held in Tiger Shroff case

Pranjal Thakran had gone to Indore to see his brother, who is paralysed and in hospital. That is where Mumbai Police found him.

The 22-year-old, who told police he is a wrestler and holds a diploma in engineering, was arrested on a tip-off and produced before the Esplanade court on Sunday by the Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell.

Police say he was in direct contact with Anil Pandit, the wanted accused in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car, and supplied arms to the shooters on Pandit’s instructions.

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“His brother suffers from paralysis and has been admitted to a hospital. We acted on a tip-off and arrested him. His brother’s caretaker has been informed that he has been arrested,” the police told the court.