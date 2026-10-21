Tiger Shroff shooter joined ‘Lawrence Bishnoi gang’ a year ago. Then came the job to attack an actor

Tiger Shroff Attack News: Hrithik Mahto alias Roshan, the 22-year-old who was among the three arrested for the attack on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area, allegedly joined the Lawrence Bishnoi gang a year ago — and was deployed to assist the two shooters who fired five rounds at the Bollywood actor, police sources told The Indian Express, citing preliminary probe findings.

Mahto was allegedly riding the motorcycle used in the attack on Sunday, October 18, evening. He was arrested in Kota on Monday morning along with the two shooters, Phool Singh (18) and Rehan Rahisuddin (18). Hours after the attack, US-based gangster Anil Pandit had claimed responsibility for the firing in a purported audio clip in which he also indicated that it was linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Mahto had been living alone in a rented accommodation in Andheri and used to ride bikes for Rapido but did not have a regular job, the police sources said, adding that he allegedly helped the shooters who arrived in the city a few days before the firing.

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Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar meets actor Tiger Shroff in connection with a firing incident in Mumbai, on Tuesday. (PTI) Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar meets actor Tiger Shroff in connection with a firing incident in Mumbai, on Tuesday. (PTI)

According to police, the shooters were handled by another gang member and introduced to Mahto in Mumbai after the target was finalised. They are believed to have stayed with him for the past few days, sources said.

Mahto bought the bike on September 12 for Rs 24,500 through a friend, the previous owner, who lived in Juhu Galli. Mahto allegedly promised to transfer the vehicle in his name but failed to provide the necessary documents, including his photograph, to complete the move, sources said.

Police are also investigating whether Mahto altered his appearance to avoid detection. He had long hair when he arrived in Mumbai but had it cut around 10 days before the firing, the sources said.

Tiger Shroff Firing:

A view of Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy, is seen where security has been heightened after three assailants fired at Tiger Shroff yesterday, at Bandra West in Mumbai on 19 October 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Tiger Shroff Firing:A view of Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy, is seen where security has been heightened after three assailants fired at Tiger Shroff yesterday, at Bandra West in Mumbai on 19 October 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Police are now probing how long Mahto had been working for the Bishnoi gang and whether he had assisted in any previous operations. “Mahto had initially stayed in a rented room in Juhu Galli, near Gilbert Hill in Andheri West. He allegedly managed to procure an Aadhaar card bearing an address at Noorani Chawl in the same area. Around four months ago, he shifted to a rented room in the Sahar area, near Mumbai’s international airport,” sources said.

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A senior officer said Mahto’s call records showed that he had allegedly been in contact with “someone in Delhi for a long time”. Police are examining the records to determine whether the contact was linked to the Bishnoi gang. Mahto’s financial transactions are also being scrutinised to establish the source of the money used to purchase the motorcycle.

Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP (Detection), Mumbai Crime Branch, addresses a press conference at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Akash Patil) Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP (Detection), Mumbai Crime Branch, addresses a press conference at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

The motorcycle, a Bajaj Pulsar 220cc model, had changed hands three times before investigators traced it to Mahto, police said. “The bike was first purchased by a Meghwadi resident of Jogeshwari in 2014, who sold it to a Dindoshi resident in Malad in 2022. The second owner sold it to a third person, identified as Ismile, who lives in Juhu Galli near Gilbert Hill in Andheri West,” sources said.

During the investigation, police spotted the motorcycle outside Andheri railway station. Using its registration number, investigators traced the first owner, who allegedly provided details of the second owner. The investigation then led police to Ismile, and further questioning and technical evidence helped establish Mahto’s ownership, an officer said.