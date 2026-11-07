New twist in Tiger Shroff case: Shooter claims he’s a minor. Why it matters

One of the men arrested for the October 18 shooting at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu has told a special court that he is a minor. If the claim holds, his case leaves the regular criminal process. In that case, he would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and held in an observation home, not in police custody or jail.

The attack took place around 7 pm on October 18 near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, as Shroff was returning from a football match. He escaped unhurt, but his driver and a bystander suffered bullet injuries.

The accused in question was arrested on October 19 with Hrithik Mahto alias Roshan, 22, who allegedly rode the motorcycle during the attack, and Rehan Ansari, 19, the other alleged shooter, after the Rajasthan Police caught them in Kota. Police have arrested 13 people in the case so far.