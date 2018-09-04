First Inter-state translocation project: Tiger shifting from Madhya Pradesh to Odisha may have violated SOP

MB2 being shifted from Kanha to Satkosia. (Photo: MP Forest Department) MB2 being shifted from Kanha to Satkosia. (Photo: MP Forest Department)

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) may have violated their own instructions on tiger rehabilitation during the country’s first case of inter-state relocation in June, The Indian Express has found.

In June, a 195-kg tiger was shifted from MP’s Kanha Tiger Reserve to Odisha’s Satkosia. Days later, a tigress was also relocated from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. However, The Indian Express has found that this translocation may have violated the NTCA’s own “Standard Operating Procedure for Active Management towards Rehabilitation of Tigers from source areas at the landscape level”. Page 14 of this SOP, on the NTCA website, states, “Simlipal and Satkosia TRs (tiger reserves) represent a lineage that produces melanistic tigers and are likely to be of a unique gene pool in this landscape. We therefore, need to maintain the genetic integrity of this landscape by refraining from relocating tigers from other areas of Central India into this cluster.” A melanistic or black tiger is a unique genetic variant, with stripes broader and blacker than usual.

Asked whether the tiger translocation violated NTCA rules, the body’s chief and Member Secretary Dr Anup Nayak said, “Raising this question is valid.” He said the decision to translocate the tigers was taken under the previous member secretary in September last year. He added that while there may be no melanistic tigers in Satkosia presently, the reserve is “loosely connected” to the Simlipal Tiger Reserve, where melanistic tigers have been spotted as recently as May.

A “loose connection” between two tiger reserves implies movement of big cats between those areas, according to scientists involved with the translocation.

These scientists said that such inter-reserve movement is detected through scat (excreta) samples and pattern of killing prey. Therefore, introducing tigers from Madhya Pradesh into Satkosia may contaminate Simlipal’s unique tiger pool and violate NTCA protocol, they said.

“Melanistic tigers are nowhere else in the world outside Odisha. If they mate with non-melanistic tigers, the (former’s) unique genes may be lost,” said a former member of the National Board for Wildlife (NBW).

However, Dr K Ramesh, a scientist with the Wildlife Institute of India who attended the September meeting, said that “NTCA issued the Satkosia-Simlipal guidelines (on genetic uniqueness) based on a small sample study”. According to Ramesh, the melanism seen in Simlipal tigers is a morphological variation.

