Tiger roaming in MIHAN may be on its way out: Forest officials

The tiger that has been roaming in the Multi-modal International Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) region for the past four days is apparently moving out of the area.

“We have received reports that the tiger is moving towards the Bor Tiger Reserve in Wardha. Our team is on the field to confirm that,” Deputy Conservator of Forest Prabhunath Shukla told The Indian Express. “Itf true, it’s good news,” he added.

Sukla said on Monday, the tiger had reportedly killed and eaten a calf in the area.

The forest department has increased the number of trap cameras in the region to 50. The tiger was caught on a camera on Sunday night. People have been alerted and warning signages erected at many places.

There are about 16,000 people directly working in the units functioning in MIHAN.

MIHAN is a 5,557-acre prime industrial area that largely has major I-T companies and some manufacturing units like TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd and Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited. It was originally designed to be an international air passenger and cargo hub, but is still waiting for the main component of the project — a new international airport — to come up.

As reported earlier, due to the slow progress of the project, vast areas here remained unoccupied. They are covered with shrubby vegetation, where many wild animals are found wandering.