18 years on, Sariska’s tiger reintroduction pushes Centre to act on big cat-deficient reserves

Project Tiger head Sanjay Kumar cited the failed translocation at Odisha’s Satkosia Tiger Reserve and said it served as an important lesson to take the local communities into confidence and consult them. (Representational image)

Even as India’s tiger population has steadily risen over the years, about 25 of its 58 tiger reserves, which are low on tigers, have no tigers or low prey abundance, need priority interventions to establish long-term viable tiger populations, flagged a new Environment Ministry report.

The Centre also said of the 12 tiger reserves where tiger reintroductions or supplementation has happened through translocation of tigers, outcomes have not always been successful and called for rigorous science-backed reintroductions.

To mark 18 years of tiger reintroduction at the Sariska tiger reserve, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav released the two reports — on the roadmap for active tiger management and learnings from tiger reintroductions — at an event in Alwar.