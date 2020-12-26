Tiger kills woman in Gadchiroli

A woman was killed in yet another attack by a tiger in Gadchiroli on Friday, taking the annual tally of human victims of tiger attacks in the district to six.

“A woman was killed by a tiger in the Porla range of Wadsa division, when she went into the forest to collect firewood,” said Assistant Conservator of Forest Bhaskar Kamble.

Last week, another woman from Gadchiroli town was killed in a tiger attack.

As reported earlier by The Indian Express, Gadchiroli is fast emerging as a man-tiger conflict hotspot after Chandrapur, with the spill-over tiger population from the latter moving into the former. In less than five years, the district has witnessed the tiger population increasing from zero to about 22.

With Friday’s incident, the total number of tiger attack victims in the state – all of them in Vidarbha – has now gone upto 38, which is the highest for any year. Of these, 26 have occurred in Chandrapur, six in Gadchiroli, five in Nagpur and one in Yavatmal district.