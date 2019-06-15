Tiger kills one in Brahmapuri forest in Chandrapur district

A tiger claimed one more life in Brahmapuri forest in Chandrapur district on Friday evening. Ashok Janglu Chaudhary, 53, a forest labourer was attacked when he was returning to Gunjewahi village near Sindewahi town.

“He was a fire-watcher in Gunjewahi beat and was returning after finishing the days work. He was found dead along the way. We suspect it to be a tiger attack,” Deputy Conservator of Forest Kulraj Singh said.

This was the eleventh victim of human-wildlife conflict in Brahmapuri division and fifteenth in Chandrapur district as a whole.

Incidentally, this is the fourth fatal attack by big cats in June alone. Two have been killed by leopards in Gadbori village also in Sindewahi range while two were killed by tigers.

Singh said, “We have instructed all not to venture into the forest alone and always move in groups.”