Tiger kills labourer at Nahargarh Park enclosure, official suspended

The victim tried to escape while climbing the fence but was pulled down by the tiger who mauled her to death. (File photo)

A 42-year-old labourer identified as Sugna Devi was killed by a tiger at Jaipur’s Nahargarh Biological Park on Wednesday morning.

Devi and other women labourers had entered an enclosure at the park to cut grass when tiger Shivaji’s cage inside the enclosure opened, letting out the tiger which attacked and killed her.

Sugna’s sister Kamla said that, “There were seven of us – three were cutting grass and four of us, including me, were removing it. She was carrying the cut grass on her head and saw that someone had opened the tiger’s cage. She then immediately threw the grass and ran towards us. We took the help of the fence to jump outside the enclosure. We shouted but no one heard us.”