Tiger kills labourer at Nahargarh Park enclosure, official suspended

Devi and other women labourers had entered an enclosure at the park to cut grass when tiger Shivaji’s cage inside the enclosure opened, letting out the tiger which attacked and killed her.

Written by: Hamza Khan
3 min readJaipurSep 2, 2026 09:59 PM IST
Jaipur tiger attackThe victim tried to escape while climbing the fence but was pulled down by the tiger who mauled her to death. (File photo)
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A 42-year-old labourer identified as Sugna Devi was killed by a tiger at Jaipur’s Nahargarh Biological Park on Wednesday morning.

Devi and other women labourers had entered an enclosure at the park to cut grass when tiger Shivaji’s cage inside the enclosure opened, letting out the tiger which attacked and killed her.

Sugna’s sister Kamla said that, “There were seven of us – three were cutting grass and four of us, including me, were removing it. She was carrying the cut grass on her head and saw that someone had opened the tiger’s cage. She then immediately threw the grass and ran towards us. We took the help of the fence to jump outside the enclosure. We shouted but no one heard us.”

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While five of them climbed the fence to escape, one woman climbed the tree. The women said that Sugna too had tried to escape while climbing the fence but was pulled down by the tiger who mauled her to death. Following the death, Devi’s family members and relatives sat on a protest demanding compensation.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr Ashish Vyas said that the cage was opened by in-charge of the Tiger Enclosure, Hansa – who has since been suspended – as it was time to move the tiger to the display area. Vyas said that in view of the seriousness of the incident, Hansa has been suspended, “prima facie for negligence in duty and failure in following the safety protocol.”

He said that an assistant conservator of forests-level officer has also been appointed as the investigating officer to conduct a detailed factual investigation into the causes and circumstances of the incident. The investigation will examine the events, security arrangements, compliance with prescribed SOPs/safety protocols, CCTV footage, and other available records. He clarified that further action will be taken as per the rules based on the investigation’s findings.

With Devi’s family making several demands, Vyas said that after the incident, the administration and forest department officials met her family members and the villagers and counselled them, assuring them of the necessary assistance and support available as per the rules.

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He also announced a review of all the security arrangements at the park and strengthening them, if required.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hamza Khan
Hamza Khan

Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication. Expertise Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More

 

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