Tiger found dead near border of Wardha and Amravati

one more tiger was found dead on the border of Wardha and Amravati districts on Wednesday. This takes the number of tiger deaths in Vidarbha in four days to four (Representational)

CLOSE on the heals of three tiger deaths, one more tiger was found dead on the border of Wardha and Amravati districts on Wednesday. This takes the number of tiger deaths in Vidarbha in four days to four.

According to the state Forest Department, the tiger was aged 13-14 years, and was found in the water of Upper Wardha dam on Wardha-Amravati border. The animal appeared to have died of old age “as was evident from the wear and tear of dentition”.



A tigress aged about 4-5 years was found dead in Bor dam on March 21. Two tigers were found dead on Tuesday in Nagpur and Yavatmal districts. Both were suspected to be cases of poaching.