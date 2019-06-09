Tiger dies in Sariska, cause of death not yet identified

A tiger died at the Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) in Alwar district on Saturday. Forest officials were yet to ascertain the cause of its death.

Advertising

According to the senior forest officials, the male tiger, identified as ST-16, had been shifted to the STR from the Ranthambore Tiger Project in Sawai Madhopur around two months back.

“The tiger was injured and our doctors tranquilised it in the morning for treatment. The animal revived in the morning and moved on to a different place and there it collapsed. The deceased tiger ST-16 was a male aged around 7-8 years and was brought from Ranthambore around two months ago,” Rajasthan chief wildlife warden Arindam Tomar told The Sunday Express.

He added that the cause of death is unclear and will be ascertained once a post-mortem is conducted on Sunday.

Advertising

“We are going to have an independent post-mortem conducted tomorrow with the presence of representatives from the wildlife institute of India (WII), Indian Veterinary Research Institute and other institutes to know cause of the animal’s death. The cause of the injury for which it was being treated will also be ascertained after the post-mortem,” said Tomar.

On being asked whether there was any chances of the tiger’s condition deteriorating after it was tranquilised, officials said that potential causes of its death will be investigated.