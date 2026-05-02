Discovery of tiger carcass in Goa forest puts spotlight on tussle over demand for big cat reserve in state

The incident is likely to bolster the demand for declaring a tiger reserve in the state. (Wikipedia/ Representational image)

A tiger was found dead in the forests in Goa’s Dharbandora on Saturday, prompting the forest department to launch a combing operation and initiate a probe.

The decomposed carcass was found near Aaglot village. Forest department officials said a preliminary probe suggests the death is likely to have been caused by natural causes.

“The carcass is in a decomposed state. We have informed the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), and as per their advice, we will conduct all formalities,” an official of the forest department, requesting anonymity, said.

“Prima facie, there is no suspicion of foul play. The age of the tiger is not evident from the carcass, as it is in a highly decomposed state and remains were found at three different locations. Further details will be known after the forensic report,” he said.