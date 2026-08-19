Tiff between judge, policemen over parking in J&K, lawyers on strike for 2 days

An argument over a roadside stoppage and checking spiralled out of control, leading to widespread protests (AI image used for representation only)

An alleged tiff between a serving judge and some policemen has disrupted courts in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch for the past two days, with protesting lawyers accusing cops of harassing the judicial officer and demanding action.

According to the police and protesters, the incident occurred Monday evening when some cops monitoring a convoy of pilgrims to the Budha Amarnath in the district stopped the vehicle of Poonch’s Additional District Judge Wajahat Mir, who was on his way back from Jammu.

“The cops asked him to park the vehicle on the side of the road,” Mobin Khan, a lawyer, said. “The judge came out of his vehicle and asked them to search, but an assistant sub-inspector took away the keys of his vehicle, saying that they had directions from seniors to stop him.”