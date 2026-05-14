‘Ties with Russia more valuable in volatile times’: Jaishankar as he meets Lavrov

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

After meeting the visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New Delhi on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the political cooperation between India and Russia is even “more valuable in an uncertain and volatile global environment”.

Jaishankar said that he and Lavrov held “productive” talks shortly after the Russian foreign minister landed in New Delhi to attend the two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting starting Thursday.

In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar said, “Our conversation touched upon several aspects of the India–Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, energy and connectivity, science and technology, as well as facilitating mobility of skills and talent… Other global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed.”