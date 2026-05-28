Making progress on normal ties after border peace: India, China

Disengagement of troops from friction points was completed in November 2024, a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met in Kazan, Russia. (File image)

Underlining that “peace and tranquility in the border areas” has enabled “progress towards gradual normalization of bilateral relations”, Indian and Chinese officials have held talks in Beijing on delimitation, border management, mechanism building and cross-border cooperation.

The meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) took place Wednesday.

The two countries have been trying to restore ties that plummeted after Chinese incursions along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh triggered a military standoff six years ago.

Disengagement of troops from friction points was completed in November 2024, a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met in Kazan, Russia. But an estimated 50,000 troops remain deployed in the depth areas on each side of the LAC in the region as the two countries move to restore ties.