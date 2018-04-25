Tibet can be in China but has right on own language, culture: Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama said India is a leading example of how all religions can live together in peace and lauded the country’s religious harmony (Express Photo) Dalai Lama said India is a leading example of how all religions can live together in peace and lauded the country’s religious harmony (Express Photo)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday said that Tibet can remain in China but it has the right to preserve its own language and culture. He also said that India is a leading example of how all religions can live together in peace and lauded the country’s religious harmony.

“We will remain with the People’s Republic of China but meantime we have the right to our own culture, our own language, and our tradition,” the Dalai Lama said at IIT-Delhi while delivering a talk on ‘Happiness and Stress-free Life’.

“I feel India can make a certain contribution to world peace, dealing with emotions. World peace can never come through war but (only) through peace of mind. In that respect, India’s knowledge of dealing with emotions is the ultimate source.”

Read | Before cautioning officials against Dalai Lama events, New Delhi sounded Beijing

Tuesday marked the conclusion of the Tibetan spiritual leader’s four-day visit to Delhi, his first since an event to mark 60 years of his exile in India was cancelled. The Indian Express had earlier reported that the Central government had directed its senior functionaries to skip events organised by Tibetans.

Speaking at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library on Sunday, the Dalai Lama had said that Tibet may remain part of China if its geographical, cultural and linguistic autonomy is guaranteed. “Tibet will benefit from (the) economy of China,” he had said.

Read | Govt sends out note: Very sensitive time for ties with China, so skip Dalai Lama events

The Dalai Lama said India must take a leadership role in promoting holistic education in a way that nourishes human intellect and inner peace. “Modern education should include education about inner peace,” and that it needs to incorporate non-violence and compassion, as well as a broad understanding of workings of the mind and emotions.

He lauded ancient Indian knowledge on emotions and how to tackle them. “Just as we have learned to maintain physical hygiene, we also need to cultivate a similar hygiene of emotions to ensure a healthy mind and healthy body,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App