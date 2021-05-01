Rain, thunderstorms keep most of India cool in April: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said either normal or below normal temperatures prevailed across major parts of India all of April due to widespread rain and thunderstorm.

Hot conditions, however, prevailed along the East, Northeast India regions and Gujarat last month owing to lack of pre-monsoon activity.

Though IMD officially declares the commencement of summer over India in March, day temperatures start rising and peak over many areas of south peninsular and central India in the latter half of April. Heat waves are common over core heat wave zones, with maximum temperatures rising up to 45 degrees Celsius, especially over Vidarbha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and Rajasthan.

The month gone by, however, recorded only two insignificant heat waves earlier this week — that too in pockets of Kutch, Saurashtra, Odisha and South Gangetic West Bengal, which did not last over two days.

The back-to-back flow of western disturbances along the extreme northern areas of the country along with sustained presence of a North-South trough — running between Bihar and South Tamil Nadu cutting across central India — are being attributed for keeping the temperature in check. In April, there were four western disturbances, of which one caused widespread rain and snow over northern hilly states in April. Moisture was pulled over from Arabian Sea to the land, bringing widespread clouding and rainfall over Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

“The North-South trough has benefited in keeping the maximum temperatures around 40 to 41 degrees Celsius. Normally, over central India, maximum temperatures around this time of April goes anywhere up to 44 to 45 degrees Celsius,” said a senior Met official from IMD.

States including Goa (176 per cent), Maharashtra (38 per cent), Kerala (32 per cent), Karnataka (25 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (-14 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (-5 per cent) recorded normal or surplus rain during March and April. The rainfall over the country remained 32 per cent below normal for the period of March and April.

“Widespread thunderstorms and hail were mainly reported from central India regions, which otherwise come under the grip of heat wave,” the Met official added.