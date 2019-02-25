Rain hits Delhi NCR, six flights diverted to Jaipur

Delhi and its adjoining regions Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad received rainfall Monday evening, with the onset of another round of western disturbances, making February the wettest month since 2014. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms are likely to intensify in Delhi in the last week of this month.

Six flights have been diverted from the Delhi airport to Jaipur due to overhead congestion, ANI reported. Skymet Weather attributed the weather change to a cyclonic Circulation lying over Punjab and adjoining Pakistan, which is expected to shift towards Haryana in the next 24 hours.

Two more western disturbances in quick succession will affect northwest India till Wednesday, according to the IMD data. The first western disturbance would affect northwest India is seen as a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and neighbourhood, the IMD weather warning said, adding that the second western disturbance will affect northwest India from February 26.

Western disturbances are the primary reason for rainfall during the non-monsoon months in Northern and Eastern India. These wind systems sometimes build up four or five times a month, but not all of these necessarily result in rain.

According to the IMD , thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are “very likely” over parts of north and north-east India including Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya,Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh. In Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and West Rajasthan, thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm & lightning is also expected.

With more western disturbances than usual affecting the national capital, February is the wettest month since 2014. At 215% more rain than usual this month, North Delhi received the highest rainfall in the city. This was followed by Northeast Delhi, with a 181% surplus.