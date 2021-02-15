Thunderstorm, lightning and hail over central India from Feb 16 to 18 : IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in several states across central India between February 16 and 18.

According to the forecast issued by the Met department on Monday, multiple weather systems are active over the region, which will trigger thunderstorm activities in the coming days over some parts of Uttar Pradesh, along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha and Karnataka.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over north Madhya Maharashtra, extending from it is a trough running till Kerala. There is another trough line running between west Rajasthan and central Madhya Pradesh. The northerly,easterly and southerly winds will confluence over central India, along with moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, resulting in thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail over Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and north interior Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha between February 16 and 18,” said IMD officials.

With such weather, north India will experience warmer nights with significant rise in minimum temperatures. Towards the end of this week, the minimum temperatures over central India would rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, has warned of hailstorms over the state during the next three days. Bhandara, Gondia and Nagpur districts will experience hail on Tuesday whereas Buldhana, Gadchiroli, Wardha and Yavatmal districts will experience hail on Wednesday.

Hail storm is forecast on Thursday over Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon and Aurangabad districts. Solapur, Latur and Osmanabad would experience hailstorms on February 19. The entire state will also experience light rain on Friday.