Rajkot: Thunderstorm hits Gondal town groundnut damaged on APMC yard

Groundnuts float in rainwater at the Gondal APMC yard after the town was hit by a thunderstorm on Friday. (Photo by Hitesh Purohit) Groundnuts float in rainwater at the Gondal APMC yard after the town was hit by a thunderstorm on Friday. (Photo by Hitesh Purohit)

THUNDERSTORM ACCOMPANIED by squally winds hit Gondal town of Rajkot district for the second day on Friday, damaging groundnut on the yard of agriculture produce market committee (APMC) in the town.

The unseasonal rain started pouring in late evening and continued for around half an hour, leading to heavy water-logging on the yard of the APMC on National Highway 27 in the town. Some stock of groundnut was washed away in the rainwater, while stakes of groundnut bags and other commodities were drenched in the sudden downpour.

“Groundnut brought by three farmers and which was awaiting auction was damaged in the rain. Some groundnut from three piles made by farmers on the yard was washed away in the rainwater. We estimate the rain has caused damage to the tune of around Rs 30,000 and we shall compensate farmers against it. Some groundnut packed in bags was also drenched by the rain. But no extensive damage is reported to other commodities on the yard,” Gondal APMC chairman Gopal Shingala said.

It was for the second consecutive day that unseasonal rain was reported in Gondal town. Roof of auction sheds in the APMC also sustained minor damage by gusty winds while many solar panels were unsettled in the town. Water-logging was reported at Gulmahor Road, Monghiba School Road, College Chowk, Jamnabai Haveli and underbridge at Umvada Chowkadi.

