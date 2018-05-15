Thunderstorms, squall and hail expected in next 48 hours: IMD

The department said wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph over Andhra Pradesh, south Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (Express File Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The department said wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph over Andhra Pradesh, south Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (Express File Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted thunderstorms, squall and hail in the next 48 hours in northwest and northeast India and some parts of southern India.

“Rain/thundershowers very likely at most places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim,” the IMD said, adding that thundershowers may also lash places in Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala and south Karnataka.

Thundershowers are also expected at isolated places over the rest of the country outside Rajasthan, Gujarat, north Konkan and north central Maharashtra, where weather is likely to be dry in the next 2-3 days, the IMD has said.

The IMD also predicted wind speeds to reach 50-60 kmph at places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The department said wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph over Andhra Pradesh, south Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Duststorms are likely at some places in Rajasthan, IMD said.

The IMD said a western disturbance as a trough lies over Pakistan and adjoining Afghanistan in middle tropospheric levels and is likely to move eastwards over the next 48 hours. “A cyclonic circulation lies over central Pakistan and adjoining northwest Rajasthan and Punjab at lower levels. It is likely to weaken after 24 hours,” the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Home Ministry said 80 people were killed due to lightning and thunderstorms on Sunday.

